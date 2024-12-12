Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.77.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HON stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 515,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average of $211.36. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

