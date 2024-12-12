Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 261,025.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $156,933,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $278.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.92. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

