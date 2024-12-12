Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hunting Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS HNTIF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Hunting has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

