Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the November 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 91,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,392. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

