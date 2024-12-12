IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,485,700 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 2,273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,857.0 days.
IGO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IGO has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
About IGO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.