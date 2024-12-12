IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,485,700 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 2,273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,857.0 days.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IGO has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

