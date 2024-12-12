Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.47. Immunome shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 41,585 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The company has a market cap of $847.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,090.76. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This trade represents a 15.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Immunome by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

