Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 84468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market cap of C$317.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of C$146.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

