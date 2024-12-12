Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INDB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $71.45. 48,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 186.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 262,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.