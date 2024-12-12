ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.