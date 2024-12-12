Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Buys 258,537 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 258,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,882.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,801,888 shares in the company, valued at $48,306,993.28. This represents a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc acquired 306,127 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $3,101,066.51.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
