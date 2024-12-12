Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Buys 258,537 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 258,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,882.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,801,888 shares in the company, valued at $48,306,993.28. This represents a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc acquired 306,127 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $3,101,066.51.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

