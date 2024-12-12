Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Purchases C$19,888.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Travis Beatty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$19,888.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.