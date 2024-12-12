Insider Buying: Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Buys £16,990.10 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) insider John Mark Learmonth purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £16,990.10 ($21,673.81).

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON:CMCL opened at GBX 845 ($10.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 937.27. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 9,565.22%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

