Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Purchases 8,495 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 8,495 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,680.80. This trade represents a 8.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 294,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

