Insider Buying: Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Purchases 322,580 Shares of Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Jo-Anne Scarini bought 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($12,738.83).

Metro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Metro Mining alerts:

About Metro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in China. It explores for bauxite. The company's flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property that covers an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located on Western Cape York. The company was formerly known as MetroCoal Limited and changed its name to Metro Mining Limited in December 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.