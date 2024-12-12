Insider Buying: Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Purchases 322,580 Shares of Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Jo-Anne Scarini bought 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($12,738.83).
Metro Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Metro Mining
