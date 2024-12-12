Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $657,207.32 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 426,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $657,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,509,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,284,154.14. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.00. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 79,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 382.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.