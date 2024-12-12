Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ABNB opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.94.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
