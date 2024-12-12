Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.