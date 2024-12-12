Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells 925 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $28,480.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,847.82. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 332,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.23. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
