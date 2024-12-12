Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 710,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,936 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after buying an additional 1,837,949 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,204,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

