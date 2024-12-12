Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells $72,171.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MarketAxess Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of MKTX opened at $234.86 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.52.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.
View Our Latest Report on MKTX
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.