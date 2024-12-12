Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells $72,171.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $234.86 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.52.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Report on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.