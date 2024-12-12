Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells 61,580 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 61,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $929,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,809,541.50. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ooma Stock Down 1.3 %

OOMA stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 101.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 69.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

