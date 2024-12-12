Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.42, for a total value of $249,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,773.86. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $217,283.70.

On Monday, November 25th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 363 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $78,498.75.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $210,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39.

SiTime Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,360. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $265.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

