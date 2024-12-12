Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells 51,128 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 51,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $1,973,540.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,506,800.80. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Jonathan Neman sold 33,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,111.04.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,614,091.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $663,525.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $838,108.11.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.