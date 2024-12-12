Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 267,435 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total transaction of C$17,785,898.39.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TRP traded down C$0.45 on Thursday, reaching C$66.53. 4,296,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.29. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.113 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.77.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

