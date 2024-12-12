Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 2,216 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $116,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,638.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 210.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 83,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $402,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

