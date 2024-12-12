Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Sells $49,665.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Report on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.