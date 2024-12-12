Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Acquires C$101,433.24 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,490 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.48 per share, with a total value of C$101,433.24.

Interfor Price Performance

TSE IFP traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,333. Interfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$945.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24.

Get Interfor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.