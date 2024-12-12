Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Acquires C$101,433.24 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,490 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.48 per share, with a total value of C$101,433.24.
TSE IFP traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,333. Interfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$945.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
