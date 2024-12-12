International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 12,225.0% in November

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 12,225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.