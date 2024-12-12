InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.73.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

