Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,330. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
