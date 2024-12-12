Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QOWZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF ( NASDAQ:QOWZ Free Report ) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 38.68% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

