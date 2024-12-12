Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $526.02 and last traded at $527.95. 6,508,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 37,164,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.92.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.98.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.