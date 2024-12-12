Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $526.02 and last traded at $527.95. 6,508,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 37,164,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.92.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.98.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.