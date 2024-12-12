Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 210.9% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,891. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.