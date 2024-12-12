Investors Purchase High Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 181,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 451% compared to the typical volume of 33,007 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 121.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $56,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 17,514,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,880. Nikola has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.51). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 95.73% and a negative net margin of 840.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1382.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

