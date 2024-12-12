Invst LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $181.80 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.