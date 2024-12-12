Invst LLC Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,732 shares of company stock valued at $81,378,070. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.56 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.71. The company has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.