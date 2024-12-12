Invst LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invst LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $4,293,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

