Invst LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invst LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The trade was a 22.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.