Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $253.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32.
Iochpe-Maxion Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.00. Iochpe-Maxion’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile
Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iochpe-Maxion
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.