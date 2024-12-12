iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

