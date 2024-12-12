iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.37 and last traded at C$17.37. 2,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.46.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.16.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

