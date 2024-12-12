iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $462.75 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

