iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 512,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

