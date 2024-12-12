iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $108.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

