iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 44,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,974. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $687.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

