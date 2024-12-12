iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $53,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $319,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

