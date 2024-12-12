iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $96,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,715,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

