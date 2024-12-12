iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

