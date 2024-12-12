iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iSpecimen Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 218,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58.
About iSpecimen
