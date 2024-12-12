iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iSpecimen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 218,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.