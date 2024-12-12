Jane Street Group LLC Sells 105,970 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.