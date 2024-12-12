Jeffrey Dean Miller Sells 85,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,416,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.71. This represents a 78.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $558.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

